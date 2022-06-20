Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Jayden Richardson (right) featured four times for Nottingham Forest last season

Aberdeen have signed Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee, a day after Calvin Ramsay left for Liverpool.

Richardson played 23 times on loan at Notts County last term and has signed a three-year contract at Pittodrie.

Fellow right-back Ramsay, 18, moved to Anfield for an initial £4.2m on Sunday.

"The opportunity for young players to come to Scotland and make an impact is clear to see," 21-year-old Richardson told Aberdeen's website.

"Playing in front of big crowds is something all players aspire to."

Richardson has also had loan spells at Exeter City and Forest Green Rovers and Dons manager Jim Goodwin said: "He is a very quick, dynamic, and attacking full-back who I am sure will use this as a platform to go and prove himself."

