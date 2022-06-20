Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Greg Leigh played in Morecambe's two league games against Ipswich last season, both of which ended as draws

Ipswich Town have signed Jamaica international left-back Greg Leigh on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old played 47 games for Morecambe last season, scoring twice, but was not offered a new contract.

Leigh began his career as a trainee at Manchester City and his former clubs also include Bradford City, Bury, NAC Breda and Aberdeen.

"He has lots of good physical attributes which will add to the squad," said manager Kieran McKenna.

Leigh appeared for England's under-19 side before opting to play for Jamaica and has eight international caps so far, the most recent in a World Cup qualifying win over Honduras in March.

He is Ipswich's third summer signing following Freddie Ladapo and Dom Ball.

"It's a massive step for me and I'm really excited," he said.

