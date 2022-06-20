Last updated on .From the section Luton

Alfie Doughty (right) normally operated on the left side of midfield

Luton Town have signed midfielder Alfie Doughty from Championship rivals Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old is moving on a permanent deal but the exact length has not been disclosed by the Hatters.

Doughty spent the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff City, scoring once in nine appearances.

"Getting top half the year before and then top six last year, you can tell the team is just getting better and better," he told the Luton website.

"That is definitely one of the reasons I am here."

Doughty is Luton's first signing since their run to the Championship play-offs which ended with a two-leg defeat by Huddersfield Town.

He began his career at Charlton Athletic before joining Stoke in January 2021 and went on to play 16 games for the Potters, though all 11 in the league were as a substitute.

