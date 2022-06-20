Last updated on .From the section Irish

Irish teenager Cathal Heffernan is set to make a permanent move to AC Milan, Cork City have announced.

The 17-year-old defender joined the Serie A champions on loan from Cork at the end of January, with the Italian club having now exercised their option to sign him permanently.

Heffernan, who was the Republic of Ireland Under-17 captain, made his senior Cork debut in 2021.

He played his first match for AC Milan's Primavera 1 side in March.

He had previously played for Cork at Under-15, 17 and 19 level after joining the League of Ireland Premier Division club from Ringmahon Rangers in 2019.

"Cathal has clearly done well whilst on loan and is now getting the opportunity to sign permanently," Cork City's head of academy, Liam Kearney, said.

"That he is getting this opportunity is a testament to his own hard work and dedication, as well as the work put in by his coaches at Ringmahon Rangers and here at our academy."

Heffernan's father Rob is an Olympic bronze medallist in race walking, while his mother Marian competed in the women's 4×400m relay at the London 2012 Olympics.