Michee Efete weighed in with four goals in his first season after joining from Wealdstone

Grimsby Town right-back Michee Efete has signed a new two-year deal to keep him at Blundell Park until 2024.

Efete, 25, played 30 matches in his first season at the club, helping the Mariners win promotion to League Two.

Injury saw him miss the play-offs and he believes he has much more to offer when the new campaign gets under way.

"I want to get fitter and stronger for the new season because I feel like I only showed the fans half of what I can do," he told the club website. external-link

"Hopefully, over the years to come, you will get to see my full potential."

Town boss Paul Hurst said Efete "was a threat" last season and hopes the player will recover in time for the start of pre-season.

"Michee offers a lot to us going forward, with his athleticism and pace," he added. "We hope he'll continue to develop with us, albeit now in the EFL, which will be a new challenge for him."