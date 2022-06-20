Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Palmer chipped in with five goals last season as County secured promotion to the EFL

Stockport County defender Ash Palmer has agreed a new one-year deal as the club prepares for its return to the Football League.

The 29-year-old had a major role in helping County win the National League title, playing 45 matches last season.

His new contract will take him into a fifth season with the club he joined from Guiseley in 2018.

County's director of football Simon Wilson said Palmer had "grabbed his opportunity with both hands".

"He does everything off the pitch to give himself the best chance on it," Wilson added.

"I'm sure he will be ready and prepared for the next challenge, as we go into the EFL with high expectations."