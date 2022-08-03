Nottingham Forest: Name the other 19 teams from their last top-flight campaign
Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest
Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time since the 1998-99 season.
A long time has passed since Forest played in the top flight - and understandably the league looks very different now.
Can you name the 19 other Premiership (as it was then) teams from that season?
We have given you the league position for each team that season. You have 240 seconds.
Which teams where in the Premiership when Nottingham Forest were last in the top flight in 1998-99?
|League position
|Answers
