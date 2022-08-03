Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time since the 1998-99 season.

A long time has passed since Forest played in the top flight - and understandably the league looks very different now.

Can you name the 19 other Premiership (as it was then) teams from that season?

We have given you the league position for each team that season. You have 240 seconds.

