Rangers came back from a first-leg defeat to beat RB Leipzig

Rangers have been fined almost £10,000 by Uefa for incidents during their Europa League semi-final with Leipzig.

The club will pay £6,670 for the throwing of objects and lighting of fireworks at Ibrox on 5 May.

A fine of £3,228 was earlier handed to Rangers for the lighting of fireworks during the first leg in Germany.

Rangers won the tie 3-2 on aggregate after a 3-1 home victory but lost on penalties to another German side, Eintracht Frankfurt, in the final.

The match in Seville finished 1-1 after extra time.

The Ibrox side were fined £38,900 for two incidents in the first leg of the quarter-final away to Braga.

After the final in Seville, Uefa apologised to supporters who were left without water in soaring Spanish temperatures during the match.