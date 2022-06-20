Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers came back from a first-leg defeat to beat RB Leipzig

Rangers have been fined almost £10,000 by Uefa for incidents during their Europa League semi-final with Leipzig.

The club will pay £6,670 for the throwing of objects and lighting of fireworks at Ibrox on 5 May.

A fine of £3,228 was earlier handed to Rangers for the lighting of fireworks during the first leg in Germany.

Rangers won the tie 3-2 on aggregate after a 3-1 home victory but lost on penalties to another German side, Eintracht Frankfurt, in the final.

The match in Seville finished 1-1 after extra time.

The Ibrox side were fined £38,900 for two incidents in the first leg of the previous round away to Braga.

Rangers went on to lose the final in Seville on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt, with Uefa later apologising to supporters who were left without water in soaring temperatures in Spain during the match.