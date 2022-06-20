Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Ollie Banks played his final game for Barrow at Swindon Town on 30 April

Barrow have released midfielder Ollie Banks by mutual agreement.

Banks signed a two-and-half-year contract in January after joining them from Tranmere 12 months earlier.

He scored 12 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds last season, including a 30-yard free-kick against hometown club Barnsley in a 5-4 FA Cup third-round defeat.

"Always gave everything I had for the club on and off the pitch," the 29-year-old posted on Twitter.

"I developed a great relationship with the fans and it was an absolute pleasure to captain the team."