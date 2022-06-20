Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lucy Ashworth Clifford (right) helped Lewes finish eighth in England's second tier

Lucy Ashworth Clifford has joined Celtic Women on a two-year deal from English Championship club Lewes, saying she was keen to work with Fran Alonso.

The 21-year-old winger joined Lewes after the head coach had moved to the Scottish Women's Premier League club.

But she has followed in the footsteps of defenders Caitlin Hayes and Annie Timoney, who worked under the Spaniard.

"It was a lot of conversations with Fran that attracted me here," Clifford told Celtic's website.

"Last year, Celtic were interested - it was just maybe not the right timing - but now it feels like a good move and something that could be good for my future."

Clifford made 23 appearances for Lewes, 12 of them starts, as they finished eighth of 12 teams in England's second tier last season.

She becomes Celtic's second summer signing after the arrival of midfielder Amy Gallacher from SWPL1 rivals Hibernian.

Meanwhile, Glasgow City have continued their preparations for attempting to regain the Scottish title by signing Abbi Grant on a permanent basis from Leicester City.

The forward, capped seven times for Scotland, had originally joined from the Super League club on a six-month loan in January but has now extended her third spell with City.

The Petershill-based club have already signed Scotland defender Amy Muir from Hibs along with Poland winger Kinga Kozak from her national champions, Czarni Sosnowiec.