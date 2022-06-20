Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Scott Lindsey served as Ben Garner's assistant as they led the club to the League Two play-offs

Swindon Town have promoted assistant manager Scott Lindsey to head coach following the departure of Ben Garner to Charlton Athletic.

The 50-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the League Two club.

Lindsey moved to the Robins with Garner in July 2021, reaching the play-offs in their first season.

"It means a lot to me to be the head coach of this fantastic football club," said Lindsey.

"There's some great people behind the scenes working here. You only had to look at last season to see how well supported this club is, averaging nearly 10,000 people every week, which is amazing for this standard of football.

"Away from home the following was just incredible, so to be head coach of this club, with that kind of following, is just fantastic. I'm really looking forward to it.

"The club wanted some continuity going forward and they don't want to go too far away from how we play, so that was an important factor."

Garner, 42, became the new manager of League One Charlton earlier this month.

Lindsey was also caretaker manager of Lincoln City in 2010 and coached Swindon's under-18s from 2014 to 2018.