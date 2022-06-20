Close menu

Nayef Aguerd: West Ham complete £30m deal to sign Rennes defender

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section West Hamcomments40

Nayef Aguerd
Nayef Aguerd scored five goals and made three assists in 66 league matches with Rennes

West Ham have completed the signing of Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd from Ligue 1 side Rennes for £30m.

The Premier League club have confirmed that the 26-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Hammers.

The left-sided player made 66 league appearances for Rennes after joining from fellow French club Dijon in 2020.

"I was really excited when I heard about West Ham's interest," he said. "I knew I needed to go to the Premier League, it's a dream for every player."

The transfer fee for Aguerd, who has 25 caps for Morocco, is the fourth-highest paid by West Ham, behind only those for Sebastien Haller, Felipe Anderson and Kurt Zouma.

In a farewell post to fans on social media, Aguerd said it was a "difficult decision" to leave Rennes as he had enjoyed "exceptional times" at the club.

West Ham reached the Europa League semi-finals last season while finishing seventh in the Premier League to again qualify for Europe.

"West Ham is a historic club," Aguerd added. "I saw a few of their games this year, and I saw the fans and the atmosphere were fantastic, with the bubbles!"

Manager David Moyes said he hoped Aguerd would help the Hammers challenge for a top-six place again next term to match their finish in 2020-21.

"He's a great addition that will add to our defensive options," said Moyes.

"I have been really impressed with Nayef's character and attitude during our discussions.

"He has a great desire to improve and be successful, and I am sure he will fit in very well to the environment we have at Rush Green."

Aguerd was an ever-present in his country's run to last season's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals and also played in both World Cup play-off matches against DR Congo as Morocco qualified for Qatar.

Comments

Join the conversation

40 comments

  • Comment posted by Elvis, today at 12:32

    People who follow French football know who he is

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 12:28

    Been in the farmers league so you can't really make an informed opinion on whether he'll make the grade to be fair.

    • Reply posted by Lee, today at 12:33

      Lee replied:
      The farmers league that Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea regularly raid for players? Moroccan International with European experience, looks a no brainer.

  • Comment posted by Paisley Pieters, today at 12:28

    a great signing for west cats united ,

    • Reply posted by Elite, today at 12:30

      Elite replied:
      Great on the volley.

  • Comment posted by Lawrence, today at 12:28

    And they have premier league academies that are allowed to hover up talent across the country never to actually play them for what reason exactly??

    Nothing against West Ham specifically because its the PL way...

    • Reply posted by LockStockBringo, today at 12:32

      LockStockBringo replied:
      I loathe the academy system, just a glorified giant warehousing system where the clubs don't care any more than they have to so long as it squeezes out the 1 or 2 players they need from it. They really let these lads down as any fan of a lower league side who has had one on loan will tell you, they almost always turn up looking like nobody had ever told them football was a contact sport.

  • Comment posted by Sam Fathers, today at 12:26

    Cue West Ham fans moaning about the board, the manager or that it means Rice is leaving. Despite him not even playing the same position.

  • Comment posted by karzy, today at 12:25

    £30m on a defender know one has ever heard of. It’s a bit of a risk is it not?

    • Reply posted by jOeY, today at 12:28

      jOeY replied:
      World class defender IMO - will be a top ten finish for sure.

  • Comment posted by Ian D Middleton, today at 12:25

    Nailed on to break a leg either in pre season or during the World Cup

  • Comment posted by db, today at 12:24

    Defenders is not the problem at West Ham , Zouma , Dawson , Diop , Ogbonna , and the rest . For crying out loud , we need a forward and a creative midfield player . Ward Prowse and Broja should be a priority , go spend the money on someone we need .

    • Reply posted by AguerdSZN, today at 12:26

      AguerdSZN replied:
      diop isnt good enough and ogbonna is too injury prone

  • Comment posted by LockStockBringo, today at 12:24

    No disrespect to the lad at all, but football really has gone nuts when even players most have never heard of are going for £30m. There really should be a levy on the PL in some way (or a bigger one if there already is) to help the lower leagues (PL clubs have no issue with robbing other local areas of their talent or tempting them away from clubs for a pittance).

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 12:24

    OK as long as he like cats.

  • Comment posted by MILODJ71, today at 12:24

    Any good hammers fans? Never heard of him. Lets all hope for the sake of english football Rice stays put and is not lured by the city pennies. Opportunity to be a club legend at WHU and win a european trophy or just a number at MC.

  • Comment posted by JJ, today at 12:21

    Would have been better putting that money towards a decent striker

    • Reply posted by karzy, today at 12:28

      karzy replied:
      West Ham definitely need Centre-Backs, at least on 3 separate occasions last year they had no recognised CB because the others were either injured or suspended.

  • Comment posted by Windy M, today at 12:18

    I'm sure he's a good player but £30M seems like the new £5M. Just a default number for English clubs buying decent players. No wonder European teams are happy to sell.

    • Reply posted by LockStockBringo, today at 12:29

      LockStockBringo replied:
      This one feels a bit like Felipe Anderson again. West Hams head turned by a couple of great performances, not realising those performances are the 1 in 10 game variety. For a 26yo this lads career isn't particularly impressive up against a fee of £30m!

  • Comment posted by vesperia09, today at 12:17

    This Aguero is a top bloke and signing!

  • Comment posted by over, today at 12:16

    Right said Rennes.

  • Comment posted by Z00L, today at 12:12

    west ham have bought a guard? honestly british football is becoming too americanised...................

    • Reply posted by NNNNNNNNNNineteen, today at 12:17

      NNNNNNNNNNineteen replied:
      The BBC will be calling it soccer soon

  • Comment posted by Rooto, today at 12:11

    does that means Rice leaving???

    • Reply posted by vesperia09, today at 12:17

      vesperia09 replied:
      Of course!!!

  • Comment posted by DaveRave, today at 12:10

    A West Ham signing this early in the window? I don’t believe it.

    • Reply posted by Exile, today at 12:23

      Exile replied:
      Be due a testimonial by November!

  • Comment posted by RobinFromPersia20, today at 12:09

    Its actually Aguero don't mind the typo

    • Reply posted by Time Barred Skeleton, today at 12:29

      Time Barred Skeleton replied:
      Well done, first of many of those cracks.

  • Comment posted by PDWilliams, today at 12:04

    Hurrah! This will be a great signing for us :-)

