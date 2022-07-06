Ada Hegerberg returned to Norway's fold in April after a five-year absence

Women's Euro 2022 - Norway v Northern Ireland Date: Thursday, 7 July Venue: St Mary's, Southampton Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: BBC One from 19:30 BST, BBC Radio 5 Live commentary and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

On 30 August 2019 Northern Irish football was about to embark on a journey - but few realised it at the time.

Just over 1,000 people were at Seaview to witness a 6-0 defeat by Norway, quarter-finalists at the World Cup a few months earlier.

It seemed like a normal run-of-the-mill defeat by a massive footballing nation, yet, nearly three years on, another fixture with the Norwegians bookmarks a fresh chapter for this remarkable Northern Ireland side.

However, that night in Belfast was not the only time a meeting between the sides proved the start of the journey. A rainy encounter eight years earlier marked the first time a genuine superstar would appear on the world stage.

If Northern Ireland are needing any inspiration they need look no further than their own experience in 2011, when the minnows defeated Norway 3-1 at Mourneview Park.

Kirsty McGuinness, Ashley Hutton and Rachel Furness - all in Kenny Shiels' Euro 2022 squad - scored to defeat a side ranked in the world's top 10, and the game was notable for the debut of a certain Ada Hegerberg.

"We were complete underdogs. It was a miserable night and the pitch was terrible," recalled midfielder Nadene Caldwell, who is set to feature in NI's Euros opener.

"It suited us and we scored, and I think they were a bit shell-shocked by that. That was a great moment."

The odds were stacked against Northern Ireland that night, as they will be on Thursday in Southampton, and Caldwell believes "anything can happen".

"It is the reason we all play football. You go into a game and it's never a given that you will win, lose or draw," she said.

"We know we are the underdogs but we will go out and play the game and, fingers crossed, we can cause an upset."

Ada Hegerberg in action at the Under-19 Euros in 2011, just a few months before her senior debut against Northern Ireland

Hegerberg is a player who needs little introduction, and her world-class status is a far cry from the humble surroundings of her international debut.

The Lyon striker returned to the international fold in April following a five-year spell away in protest at a perceived lack of respect for female players.

She will be joined in attack by Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen, who also came off the bench as a teenager on that rainy night in Lurgan.

Eleven years on, and Norway are being touted by many as dark horses at the Euros.

"I don't feel any pressure and I think in any case it's a very good pressure," said Hegerberg. external-link

"Going into a new tournament, I think we need to make high demands of ourselves because we know we have quality, and at the same time always know where we're at so we can always go in the right direction - not go too low but not go too high either.

"I think we have quality, but you've got to make it work. You've got to play together and that's why I'm excited."

'I praised the team'

Norway had evolved into a totally different animal by the time the sides met in 2019, and Northern Ireland were looking to do the same.

When Shiels became manager in 2019 he immediately implemented two pillars of integrity and trust for his squad. These were non-negotiable for those who wanted to play under him.

"From a sporting perspective [the players] needed someone they could feel attached to and could feel a connection where they felt wanted," he said at the time.

Before Shiels' tenure Northern Ireland would have often shut up shop against the big hitters, yet a brand new style of playing out from the back caught many off guard. It was expansive and opened Northern Ireland up, and mistakes cost them that night, but the manager was adamant that short-term pain would lead to long-term gain.

"We were 3-0 down but I praised them at half-time," he added.

"Especially the goalkeeper [Jackie Burns]. I said to Jackie, 'You've been brilliant. You've made two mistakes out of the three goals, but do you know what pleases me about that? It means you are learning.'

"I actually encouraged them to make mistakes so they would get better.

"Jackie was calm and relaxed, and from there she has gone right up - and that was just one player."

Norway hit Northern Ireland for six at Seaview

Marissa Callaghan, so integral to Northern Ireland's success, said Shiels immediately brought confidence and belief to the squad with his approach.

"Kenny implemented a completely different style of play from what we were used to. We were learning so much in such a short space of time," she said, adding the former Derry City and Kilmarnock manager is a "father figure".

"I remember we played with so much confidence in terms of playing it out from the back, players being comfortable on the ball.

"We did get beat 6-0 but it was like a new Northern Ireland. It was a style of play that got people to start to watch us.

"Three years later we have been through this journey of highs and lows and we are definitely better players, both individually and collectively.

"As a team we are night and day compared to before. We are so lucky to have him in the set up and, let's face it, he has helped our dreams come true by qualifying for a major tournament."