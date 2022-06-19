Last updated on .From the section QPR

Kenneth Paal's former side PEC Zwolle finished bottom of the Dutch Eredivisie last season

QPR have signed left-back Kenneth Paal on a three-year deal from Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

The 24-year-old joins on a free transfer after the termination of his contract with the club following their relegation from the Eredivisie.

Paal came through the youth system at PSV Eindhoven and said he is "very excited" to join the Championship side.

"I am looking forward to the competition, the stadiums and the big games," said Paal.

QPR boss Michael Beale said the defender will give the club "lots of quality and versatility on the left side of the pitch".

"He comes with an excellent CV and, importantly, with a huge desire to play for our club and to push his career onwards," added Beale.

Paal is QPR's second signing of the summer following the arrival of free agent Jake Clarke-Salter, on a four-year contract.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.