Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool have completed the signing of 18-year-old Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen on a five-year deal for an initial £4.2m.

The deal for the Scotland Under-21 player also includes £2.5m of potential add-ons and a 17.5% sell-on clause.

There are no plans to send Ramsay on loan and he will join up with Jurgen Klopp's first team for pre-season.

Ramsay made 33 appearances for Aberdeen last season, scoring one goal and registering nine assists.

He has made 39 appearances in total for the Scottish Premiership side after rising through the youth ranks.

The full-back was named young player of the year by the Scottish Football Writers' Association in April after an impressive breakthrough campaign that saw him linked with a host of European clubs.

He is Liverpool's third arrival this summer following £64m Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica and £5m Fulham forward Fabio Carvalho.

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last season, but were runners-up in the Premier League and lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

More to follow.