Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Fleetwood say they have paid a "six-figure fee" for Brendan Wiredu

Fleetwood have signed Colchester United midfielder Brendan Wiredu for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old made 45 appearances for the U's last season.

"Brendan caught our eye early on in the window and we managed to fight off a lot of competition to get him through the door," Cod Army boss Scott Brown told the club website. external-link

"He was our number one target for an area we felt we needed to strengthen so we are happy to get it over the line."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.