Hellas Verona have emerged as front-runners to sign 20-year-old Hibernian left-back Josh Doig, moving ahead of Serie A rivals Bologna. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

Reports of an imminent £18m move that would take Aaron Hickey from Bologna to Arsenal could prove to be wide of the mark as the 20-year-old has concerns about game time as understudy to fellow Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney and that could open the door for Brentford to sign him. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

Millwall have offered Aberdeen £1.5m for 22-year-old Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson. (Telegraph) external-link

Andy Considine, who has joined St Johnstone on a two-year contract, claims he was forced out of Aberdeen by Jim Goodwin, the 35-year-old contradicting the new manager's claim that the centre-half rejected a new deal because he wanted more money. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Argentine left-back Alexandro Beirnabei could depart Lanus "in the next few hours" ahead of his potential move to Celtic after the 21-year-old was left out of his club's last two matches to apparently conclude business in Europe, according to the outlet Engrandos. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Borussia Moenchengladbach have a deal all but done to sign Japan centre-half Ko Itakura, who has been linked with Celtic after Schalke 04 could not fulfil his option to buy clause after his loan to the Bundesliga club from Manchester City last season. (Sky Sports Germany) external-link

Christopher Jullien has told Celtic he is ready to stay and fight for his place this season with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt despite the 29-year-old centre-back failing to break back into the team after a year out with a knee injury. (Sunday Mail) external-link

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has plans to lure 24-year-old back-up goalkeeper Robby McCrorie away from Rangers, with Old Trafford number two Dean Henderson in talks with newly-promoted Nottingham Forest and third-choice Tom Heaton being targeted by Middlesbrough. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Sevilla's reported £6.6m interest in Alfredo Morelos is far short of the £10m-plus Rangers would be looking for to part with the Colombia striker, whose sale could be key to manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst being able to recruit a new left-back, right winger, striker and goalscoring midfielder this summer. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Juventus have given up hope of selling Aaron Ramsey after the Wales midfielder's failure to impress on loan to Rangers and are desperate to rip up the 31-year-old's contract this summer, on a salary of £6m per year, Italian outlet Calciomercato has reported. (Scottish Sunday Express) external-link

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard will not allow England Under-21 striker Cameron Archer to join Rangers on loan next season - and has priced the 20-year-old out of a permanent move to Scotland - as he wants him to compete for a first-team spot. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Rangers are facing stiff competition to land Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer and paths have been cleared for the 20-year-old at two English Championship clubs to join on loan, including relegated Watford. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Former Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has agreed a two-year contract to become Dundee United's team boss. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

St Mirren are poised to pick up 25-year-old Australian wing-back Ryan Strain from Maccabi Haifa. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Released Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic has been offered a lucrative deal to play in Indonesia for current champions Persija Jakarta. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Former Heart of Midlothian winger Sam Nicholson has returned to Colorado Rapids on a two-year contract after the 27-year-old left Bristol Rovers. (Sunday Post, print edition)