Aiden McGeady (right) played under Lee Johnson with Sunderland

Lee Johnson has confirmed he has had "conversations" with Aiden McGeady but stressed Hibernian face competition for the 36-year-old winger's signature.

The new Hibs boss worked with the former Republic of Ireland cap while they were both at Sunderland.

Johnson was sacked in January, while McGeady was released after helping them to promotion from League One.

"He and I speak regularly and there is an interest there," Johnson said.

"But, at the same time, Aiden McGeady is a top player and there will be other interests, so we have to see with that one. But certainly there have been conversations but nothing absolutely definitive as of yet. It's certainly not happening as we speak."

McGeady came through the youth ranks with Celtic before spells with Spartak Moscow, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End - then five years with Sunderland.

"I can completely understand the connection," Johnson told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "Me and Aiden get on really well - I've got a lot of respect for Aiden as a footballer and also as a man.

"He's challenging at times, but in the right way. He tests you as a coach, but I don't mind that, and he tests everyone around him. I enjoy those opinions as long as they are for the greater good of the team and they generally are."

Johnson believes he has already shown he is "not frightened to make the big decisions" in reshaping his squad, having made four summer signings as he seeks to replace eight who have exited Easter Road.

He also promised that "two or three" players from last season's successful under-18 side would be given a chance to break into the first-team squad.

However, Johnson believes he will "need three of four windows" to shape a squad in his own image after signings were made by two sacked managers - Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney - during last season alone.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old defender Kyle McClelland, who spent last season on loan to Falkirk, has joined Hibs' development squad at the end of his contract with Rangers.