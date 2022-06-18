Close menu

Dan Sweeney: Stevenage sign Forest Green Rovers defender

Dan Sweeney
Dan Sweeney made 57 league appearances in two seasons with Forest Green

Stevenage have signed Forest Green Rovers defender Dan Sweeney.

The 28-year-old helped Rovers win the League Two title last season but has decided to move on after discussions over a new contract.

He is the club's eighth summer signing after they finished 21st in the fourth tier in 2021-22.

"The manager has said what he wants to achieve at this club, and I want to be a part of that," he told the club website.external-link

Stevenage have not disclosed the length of Sweeney's contract.

