Lee Fowler represented Wales at Under-21 level

Former Wales Under-21, Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and Wrexham midfielder Lee Fowler has been appointed Flint Town United manager.

Cardiff-born Fowler succeeds Neil Gibson, who has left the Cymru Premier club after 18 months in charge.

Fowler previously managed Radcliffe in the Northern Premier League.

"Lee is well-versed in all aspects of the game and I'm sure he will prove to be a big asset to the club," Flint chairman Darryl Williams said.

"Of course he will need to hit the ground running and his main priority will be to strengthen the squad following our recent departures, and I welcome the chance to work with him in achieving our goals."