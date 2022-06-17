Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sevilla are ready to bid £6.9m for 25-year-old Rangers and Colombia forward Alfredo Morelos. (Fichajes, in Spanish) external-link

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland appears to have dropped a hint that fellow Norwegian striker Erik Botheim will join Rangers, with the 22-year-old without a club after terminating his contract with Russian outfit Krasnodar following the invasion of Ukraine. (The Herald) external-link

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is attracting great interest from clubs in England and Scotland as the 24-year-old faces uncertainty at Ibrox with Allan McGregor's future yet to be decided and Jon McLaughlin set to start the new season as first-choice. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic have indicated that Joe Hart will remain first choice even if Benjamin Siegrist arrives this summer from Dundee United by handing the veteran former England goalkeeper the number one shirt after wearing 15 last season. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Celtic face a fresh fight from Ajax in the battle to land Lommel's 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Souza. (Daily Record) external-link

Odd striker Tobias Lauritsen has told Aberdeen he will decide in the next few days whether he will become Jim Goodwin's second signing of the summer, with the Dons having a agreed an undisclosed fee for the 24-year-old. (Daily Record, print edition)

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Christian Ramirez will be in Scotland on Saturday to begin pre-season training after speculation that the 31-year-old striker might not return after being allowed to return to the United States early last season. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey, the 27-year-old who was poised to drop down the pecking order after the arrival of veteran David Marshall, is on the verge of completing a move to Luton Town that could earn the Scottish Premiership club close to £100,000. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs are set to sign 36-year-old former Republic of Ireland winger Aiden McGeady after his departure from Sunderland. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Derby County midfielder Kyle McAllister is relishing a second crash at English football after the 23-year-old left St Mirren to join League One newcomers Forest Green Rovers. (The Herald) external-link

Rangers head of academy Craig Mulholland says moves for Billy Gilmour to Chelsea, Nathan Patterson to Everton and Rory Wilson's pending transfer to Aston Villa could tempt young talent from around Europe to the Scottish Premiership club's academy as a stepping stone to the English top flight. (The National) external-link