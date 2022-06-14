Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Joe Lewis made 41 appearances for Torquay last season

Stockport County have signed Torquay United centre-back Joe Lewis on a two-year contract.

He moves to the Greater Manchester club for an undisclosed fee ahead of their English Football League return.

The 22-year-old Welshman made 41 National League appearances last season and can play in a number of positions across the back four.

Lewis scored six times in 2021-22 and was voted Torquay's young player of the season last term.

He is Stockport's fourth signing of the summer, joining Kyle Wootton, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Akil Wright in making the move to Edgeley Park.

"He is a young player with huge potential and really good experience for his age, and is one that we really feel will grow and continue to improve during his time with us," manager Dave Challinor told the club website external-link .

"His performances and growth over the past two seasons have really stood out and we feel he will fit perfectly into how we want to play both in and out of possession."

Stockport won the National League to secure automatic promotion to League Two.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.