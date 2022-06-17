Harry Kewell has managed four clubs in England

Harry Kewell has joined compatriot Ange Postecoglou's coaching staff at Celtic.

The former Leeds, Liverpool and Australia forward, 43, has had spells managing Crawley Town, Notts County, Oldham and Barnet.

Coach Stephen McManus, a former club captain, will move from Celtic's first team to working with the B team, who are in the Lowland League.

Kewell says he's "aware of the demands and responsibility which comes with the territory at such a massive club".

"It is a massive honour to join Celtic and team up with Ange," he told Celtic's website.

"He and his backroom team and the players have done brilliantly in their first year together, producing winning football in a great style. To turn things around and become champions so quickly is a huge testament to Ange and everyone else at the club."

And Postecoglou added: "He knows the game inside out at the highest level and wants to play football the way myself and my team see it.

"Stephen's role will also be hugely important for us as we look to get that conveyer belt of talent going between the B Team, directly up to the first team."