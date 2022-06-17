Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Declan Rice is likely to captain West Ham next season after Mark Noble's retirement

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been banned for two games by Uefa after an angry rant at the referee following his side's Europa League semi-final defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt.

The England player accused Jesus Gil Manzano of "corruption" in a video that appeared to be taken in the tunnel following the game on 5 May.

Hammers boss David Moyes and defender Aaron Cresswell were sent off in the 1-0 defeat in Frankfurt.

Moyes has been banned for one game.

Rice will miss both legs of West Ham's Europa Conference League play-off in August.

"Ref, ref, it's so poor, all night, it's so bad," Rice shouted at the Spanish official in the video. "How can you be that bad, honestly? You've probably been paid."

West Ham confirmed at the time they would not take any action against Rice. Moyes said: "If Uefa punish him that's down to them, but not on my watch."