Gavin Bazunu: Southampton sign Man City and Republic of Ireland keeper

Gavin Bazunu
Gavin Bazunu is a regular for the Republic of Ireland

Southampton have signed Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu for a reported £12m.

The 20-year-old, who has played 10 times for the Republic of Ireland, has signed a five-year deal.

Bazunu was named players' player of the year at Southampton's neighbours Portsmouth in 2021-22 after a successful loan move in League One.

He never played for City's first team after joining three years ago from Shamrock Rovers.

He has made 84 first-team club appearances for League of Ireland side Rovers, Rochdale during a loan spell in 2020-21 and Pompey.

Southampton keeper Fraser Forster joined Tottenham on a free transfer this summer so Bazunu is likely to rival Alex McCarthy for the number one role.

"Gavin is a very exciting addition to the squad," said Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

"He is a goalkeeper with a very modern style of play, comfortable in the build-up phase, who has developed physically through some very important loan moves early in his career.

"He is already an international goalkeeper, which is very rare for his age."

Bazunu said: "I feel like it's a place I can come and develop and learn my game. The biggest thing is opportunity - the fact that I can come here and have a chance to play regular football."

