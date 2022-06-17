Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Akil Wright played almost 100 games at Wrexham

Stockport County have signed midfielder Akil Wright on a two-year deal after his departure from York City.

The newly-promoted Hatters have added the 26-year-old to their squad, after he helped York to promotion from the National League North last term.

Former Barrow and Wrexham player Wright previously worked under County boss Dave Challinor on loan at Fylde.

"He is a player again at a great age that can develop," Challinor told the League Two club's website. external-link

"We have looked extensively at profiles for an athletic, destroyer-type defensive midfielder and Akil has all of these attributes and more.

"He's probably been a victim of his athleticism in his career to date, having been played in most positions, but his last few years at York have seen him develop in that deep-lying role."

