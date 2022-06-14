Close menu

Marc Roca: Leeds United sign Spanish midfielder from Bayern Munich

Marc Roca
Marc Roca has signed a deal with Leeds until the summer of 2026

Leeds have signed Spanish midfielder Marc Roca from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal understood to be worth £10m.

The 25-year-old becomes the club's third summer signing following the arrival of Red Bull Salzburg duo Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen.

The former Spain Under-21 international made 24 appearances for Bayern.

He did not score a goal for the German club and leaves the Bundesliga two years into a five-year contract, having signed from Espanyol in 2020.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, the defensive midfielder said: "I stayed at Bayern for two years and I want to play more games. It's a good opportunity for me to be here and I'm very happy.

"You always know about Leeds and their history. It's an incredible team and an incredible atmosphere at Elland Road. Everybody talks about it and I'm happy to be here."

Comments

Join the conversation

155 comments

  • Comment posted by paul hirst, today at 17:49

    I haven't a clue how good Roca is, but atleast the club is showing some common sense and bringing in some reinforments after all the injuries last season left the squad depleted and just about managing to survive on last day of season.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 20:46

      Sport Report replied:
      After getting Roca, perhaps Leeds should also sign Mod-ric

  • Comment posted by digital dg, today at 17:45

    Very pleased with Leeds’ business so far. Now’s the time to cash in on Phillips and Raphina so we can strengthen further but make sure Barcelona pay top dollar for Raphina after mugging us off last year with Firpo.

    • Reply posted by HandOfBob, today at 17:58

      HandOfBob replied:
      Big fan of Phillips tbf. I doubt you will be short of offers for him and at a good price and all.

  • Comment posted by Mark Crossley, today at 19:22

    Now that we have signed a full-back that scored 10 goals & 9 assists last season can we PLEASE offload Tyler Roberts (a supposed attacking midfielder/forward), who has scored a total of 9 goals in FIVE seasons, 3.5 seasons of which were under the coaching of Marcelo Bielsa who improved every other player Roberts has remained a League 1 standard player Marsch needs to be ruthless not just POSITIVE

    • Reply posted by aye, today at 19:25

      aye replied:
      Agree Robert’s looks terrible to me, not even good enough to keep as a squad player but I can’t see any buyers coming in for him.

  • Comment posted by Evanhelpus, today at 19:37

    After reading the comments of never heard of him or seen him play. How about giving the lad a chance to see how good he is?

    • Reply posted by digital dg, today at 20:14

      digital dg replied:
      And also how about looking beyond the Premier League. We’d never heard of Raphina before he signed but he turned out OK.

  • Comment posted by Amberandblack, today at 19:10

    Lets hope he is better than Firpo. I'll admit I'm setting the bar low there.

    • Reply posted by eddiegraysdribble, today at 20:34

      eddiegraysdribble replied:
      Aye, he's definitely a low starting point....his positional sense is shocking. Can't teach that, you've either got it or not.....n he hasn't!

  • Comment posted by Robofleeds, today at 18:00

    Sell Philips and Raph, buy more players across all areas. Signings so far look decent but way too soon to judge

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:52

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      A quality signing. Leeds make another good move.

  • Comment posted by DLyons, today at 19:18

    I can already see the headline now if he gets a red card. ‘Off his Roca!’ 🤪

    • Reply posted by G78, today at 20:10

      G78 replied:
      As a Leeds player surely it’s a matter of “when” not “if” he gets a red card.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 17:38

    living La Vida Roca

  • Comment posted by Andrew Clavin, today at 17:37

    Bit of a punt but an actual midfielder is good.

    • Reply posted by Rian Brice, today at 18:19

      Rian Brice replied:
      Harsh… bit of a punt?

  • Comment posted by djk69, today at 17:37

    That’s Kalvin Phillips off to City then !

    • Reply posted by Andrew Clavin, today at 17:37

      Andrew Clavin replied:
      He is broken.

  • Comment posted by Flipster 54, today at 17:41

    Hope Orta has better judgement specs on than he's had over the last couple of seasons...can't afford too many more misses than hits.

    • Reply posted by Kitto1988, today at 17:49

      Kitto1988 replied:
      its all on him if it goes pete tong

  • Comment posted by aye, today at 19:22

    Getting business done is brilliant, give players time to find somewhere to settle in area, get a pre season with teammates so they know what runs/passes they each make. Never understand the last min deals.
    So far some good deals by Leeds, a new striker and will be a solid mid table team with a chance of a cup run

    • Reply posted by Selim , today at 22:45

      Selim replied:
      Whaddya mean “get a striker”? We already got one - Patrick Bamford, he’s always on strike in”t he?

  • Comment posted by Kitto1988, today at 17:50

    excited to see our new signings but my biggest worry is how we will replace kalv or rafa because i dont trust orta

    • Reply posted by Leo, today at 22:12

      Leo replied:
      You don't trust someone who got us Bielsa and so out of the Championship and brought some real quality to the team. ?

  • Comment posted by Parrot, today at 20:01

    Leeds did well in thePM first season because Bielsa brought on players who frankly were nobodies. Second year the magic faded, frankly if we hadn't sacked him we'd be in the Champioship. At least it looked like we have a decent squad even if Philips goes and wasn't overly impressed with him latterly. Be realistic we will be mid table at best for many years unilbig money comes in.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 20:14

      David replied:
      I'll take mud table all day long !

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 18:06

    give the Leeds manager credit here.
    Kept us up and is rebuilding with exciting young players.
    getting 50 mill for Phillips would be good business.
    Don't forget, he could't get into the Leeds side before Bielsa came.

    • Reply posted by GoldstoneGhost, today at 18:10

      GoldstoneGhost replied:
      26 isn’t young

  • Comment posted by Si, today at 17:35

    Boom, another piece of the jigsaw completed. Looking far more like a mid table squad so far. Very impressed with the signings so far.

  • Comment posted by Flipster 54, today at 18:57

    Let's hope Roca is no Roque Junior

    • Reply posted by baldeagle4travel, today at 20:50

      baldeagle4travel replied:
      They need to get him fit first of all, starting right now!!

  • Comment posted by Grandad, today at 19:55

    There are lots of Leeds moaners on this site tonight come on get your fingers out,call yourself 's supporters you must be joking .

    • Reply posted by Jonathan in Patagonia, today at 22:09

      Jonathan in Patagonia replied:
      Grandad being a supporter doesn't mean u have to be a zombie

  • Comment posted by wiggyash, today at 21:18

    Hopefully a good signing. Desperately need a striker. PB too injury prone. Love him to bits and Gelhardt but need more cover. If KP goes to City I will be disappointed as Leeds are a bigger club but just haven’t got dodgy Arab money. All about the money on Prem it has killed football. Need to build for the future and if players want to leave just sell em. Everyone needs to be Leeds 100%

  • Comment posted by smudgerwhite, today at 20:43

    Stop the cynicism. Signings were non existent last season and now people still moaning. We need to sell KP and Rafa and get squad depth even though I’d be devastated with losing KP. Big picture people MOT

