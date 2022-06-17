Close menu

Marc Roca: Leeds United sign Spanish midfielder from Bayern Munich

Last updated on .From the section Leeds Unitedcomments44

Marc Roca
Marc Roca has signed a deal with Leeds until the summer of 2026

Leeds have signed Spanish midfielder Marc Roca from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal understood to be worth £10m.

The 25-year-old becomes the club's third summer signing following the arrival of Red Bull Salzburg duo Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen.

The former Spain Under-21 international made 24 appearances for Bayern.

He did not score a goal for the German club and leaves the Bundesliga two years into a five-year contract, having signed from Espanyol in 2020.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, the defensive midfielder said: "I stayed at Bayern for two years and I want to play more games. It's a good opportunity for me to be here and I'm very happy.

"You always know about Leeds and their history. It's an incredible team and an incredible atmosphere at Elland Road. Everybody talks about it and I'm happy to be here."

How to follow Leeds on the BBC bannerLeeds banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by iton, today at 18:58

    Going by his name its sounds an exciting signing. Wonder if Roca can walka the talka.

  • Comment posted by Flipster 54, today at 18:57

    Let's hope Roca is no Roque Junior

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 18:52

    Should still be more signings to come if/ when Philips and Rafa go.

  • Comment posted by Braddy, today at 18:40

    Bless, who cares ? xx

    • Reply posted by rhinos united, today at 18:45

      rhinos united replied:
      Yer mam

  • Comment posted by Big gaz, today at 18:34

    Who?

    I really am not trying to get a reaction but who is this guy that he warrants a story with a HYS attached??

    • Reply posted by Ten green bottles, today at 18:44

      Ten green bottles replied:
      Yet here you are commenting

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 18:29

    Nobody has ever heard of them until now.

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 18:23

    Sounds like a foreign dud like Giovanni del bawbag. Hilarious how much they earn.
    Do English players all play in the national league?

  • Comment posted by 3green, today at 18:13

    Marc Roca….sounds like an unknown brand of jeans you only find in TKMAXX

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 18:10

    So far so good. Looks like KP is off to City so hopefully get £55m from that sale. Rapha won’t go to Barca they can’t afford him this year. Be good to get Eddie Nketiah back in on a free and 2 more defenders and midfielders. Squad is shaping up nicely

    • Reply posted by Rian Brice, today at 18:17

      Rian Brice replied:
      The Dirties will finish below Forest.

  • Comment posted by GoldstoneGhost, today at 18:08

    6 league starts and not a single 90 minutes over 2 seasons with Bayern. Relegated with Espanyol the season before. Sold after 2 years of a 5 year contract. Leeds had their pants down with this one, as he’s slower than Phillips too.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 18:06

    give the Leeds manager credit here.
    Kept us up and is rebuilding with exciting young players.
    getting 50 mill for Phillips would be good business.
    Don't forget, he could't get into the Leeds side before Bielsa came.

    • Reply posted by GoldstoneGhost, today at 18:10

      GoldstoneGhost replied:
      26 isn’t young

  • Comment posted by Robofleeds, today at 18:00

    Sell Philips and Raph, buy more players across all areas. Signings so far look decent but way too soon to judge

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 17:53

    A few can start to go now. Klich Roberts firpo and Rodrigo would be a good start

    • Reply posted by footsoretiredandweary, today at 18:06

      footsoretiredandweary replied:
      The squad was proven to be short of bodies last season like the season before that one. There is a world cup and consequently a heavy workload for the players during the season.
      The EPl Requires 5 subs, the U23s are looking to bounce back .There looks to be at least two senior pros leaving. Have you thought to reconsider your opinion?

  • Comment posted by Kitto1988, today at 17:50

    excited to see our new signings but my biggest worry is how we will replace kalv or rafa because i dont trust orta

  • Comment posted by paul hirst, today at 17:49

    I haven't a clue how good Roca is, but atleast the club is showing some common sense and bringing in some reinforments after all the injuries last season left the squad depleted and just about managing to survive on last day of season.

  • Comment posted by tony Q, today at 17:48

    need another 10 -12 quality players to be a force

    • Reply posted by VanImpe, today at 18:24

      VanImpe replied:
      Good for you. Are you starting a team?

  • Comment posted by digital dg, today at 17:45

    Very pleased with Leeds’ business so far. Now’s the time to cash in on Phillips and Raphina so we can strengthen further but make sure Barcelona pay top dollar for Raphina after mugging us off last year with Firpo.

    • Reply posted by HandOfBob, today at 17:58

      HandOfBob replied:
      Big fan of Phillips tbf. I doubt you will be short of offers for him and at a good price and all.

  • Comment posted by Flipster 54, today at 17:41

    Hope Orta has better judgement specs on than he's had over the last couple of seasons...can't afford too many more misses than hits.

    • Reply posted by Kitto1988, today at 17:49

      Kitto1988 replied:
      its all on him if it goes pete tong

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 17:38

    living La Vida Roca

  • Comment posted by Nautilus, today at 17:37

    Marsche is building an outstanding squad for the coming season. MOT….

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport