Josh McEachran has played 57 games for MK Dons since arriving from Birmingham City in January 2021

MK Dons midfielder Josh McEachran has agreed a new contract with the club.

The 29-year-old former Chelsea and Brentford player made 43 appearances last season to help the Dons reach the League One play-offs.

But he missed the home leg of their semi-final after being sent off in the first game at Wycombe.

"Josh made a huge impact last season, playing a number of games and taking on a lot of responsibility in the middle of the park," said boss Liam Manning. external-link

"In a young squad, Josh's experience is vital and he will have a role to play moving forwards in terms of leadership and support for the younger players.

"I am sure he will embrace that but, most importantly, continue to put the performances in, himself, on the pitch."

McEachran's previous deal was set to expire this summer and the club have not disclosed the length of his new contract.

"We are all just looking to build on the positives of last season," McEachran said.

"Unfortunately we just missed out but we've still got a young and talented squad and the experiences we've been through will only help us out moving forwards."