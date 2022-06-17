Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Callum Hendry helped St Johnstone avoid relegation from the Scottish top flight this past season

Salford City have signed forward Callum Hendry on a two-year deal, following his exit from Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone this summer.

The 24-year-old striker scored eight goals in 19 league games as Callum Davidson's side avoided the drop in the relegation play-offs this past season.

Hendry, son of ex-Scotland defender Colin, has also had spells with Blackburn, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

"It's an exciting and ambitious club," Hendry told the club website. external-link

"I can't wait to get started and play a part in what the club is looking to achieve."

The Lytham St Annes-born forward has played 136 senior games, scoring 32 goals during his career.

