Bobby Madden officiated last season's Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers

Scottish referee Bobby Madden will take charge of League One and Two games next season after relocating to England.

Madden, 43, has officiated more than 1,000 matches in Scotland.

He is moving south for work reasons and could be promoted to the full-time ranks in the Championship if his performances are good enough.

"The time is right for me for a number of reasons to relocate and I'm grateful for the opportunity with the FA," Madden told the Scottish FA.

The SFA thanked Madden, who has taken charge of Scottish Cup and League Cup finals and been a Fifa referee since 2010.

In 2016, he took two months out to undergo treatment for thyroid cancer.

"PGMOL can confirm that Bobby Madden will join the National Group of referees from the 2022-23 season," said a statement on behalf of the English referees body.

"Madden will primarily take charge of matches in League One and League Two."