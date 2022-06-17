Yiadom has scored four goals during his time with Reading so far

Right-back Andy Yiadom and defender Tom Holmes have signed new three-year contracts with Reading to keep them with the Championship club until 2025.

Yiadom, 30, joined Reading in 2018 from Barnsley and has made 132 appearances for the club since then.

He has won 18 international caps for Ghana and featured for his country at the Africa Cup of Nations this January.

Holmes has been with the Royals since the age of eight when he joined the club's academy.

The 22-year-old, who can play at right-back or centre-back, made his first-team debut in 2018 and spent time on loan at second-tier Belgian side Roeselare the following year.

Since returning to Reading he has made 74 further appearances and scored his first goal for the club last December.

"Andy epitomised everything we were hoping to see when Alex [Rae] and I arrived at the club last season - desire, commitment, fight, determination, leadership and a real hunger to win," Reading manager Paul Ince told the club website external-link .

"Defensively and offensively, he has been a fantastic player during the four years he has spent at the club to date and I am delighted he has agreed to be part of what we are trying to build here at Reading."

Ince added: "Tom has shown that he is confident on the ball and can create from the back, as well as being powerful, brave and committed in defending his goal - a blend that makes him a real asset in the modern era.

"It is easy to forget that he is one of the younger members of the squad because he bears a lot of responsibility on his shoulders and is developing into a real leader, on and off the pitch."