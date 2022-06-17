Last updated on .From the section Irish

Matty Smith put the Candystripes in front at the Brandywell on Friday night

Derry City lost further ground on the top two with a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Drogheda United.

Three weeks removed from the 2-2 north-west derby tie with Finn Harps, Matty Smith steered the Candystripes ahead just after half an hour.

A Dean Williams penalty brought Drogheda level on 78 minutes and neither side could fashion a winner.

Derry remain third but winless in seven games and three points off Dundalk, who defeated leaders Shamrock Rovers 1-0.

More to follow...