Premier Division: Derry held to draw by Drogheda at Brandywell
Derry City lost further ground on the top two with a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Drogheda United.
Three weeks removed from the 2-2 north-west derby tie with Finn Harps, Matty Smith steered the Candystripes ahead just after half an hour.
A Dean Williams penalty brought Drogheda level on 78 minutes and neither side could fashion a winner.
Derry remain third but winless in seven games and three points off Dundalk, who defeated leaders Shamrock Rovers 1-0.
More to follow...