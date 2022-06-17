Close menu

Premier Division: Derry held to draw by Drogheda at Brandywell

By Niall KeenanBBC Sport NI

Matty Smith put the Candystripes in front at the Brandywell on Friday night
Derry City lost further ground on the top two with a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Drogheda United.

Three weeks removed from the 2-2 north-west derby tie with Finn Harps, Matty Smith steered the Candystripes ahead just after half an hour.

A Dean Williams penalty brought Drogheda level on 78 minutes and neither side could fashion a winner.

Derry remain third but winless in seven games and three points off Dundalk, who defeated leaders Shamrock Rovers 1-0.

