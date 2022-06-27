Last updated on .From the section Womens European Championship

The Women's Euro 2022 Championship gets under way on 6 July when hosts England take on Austria in the first of 31 matches.

Sixteen teams will take part in the games at 10 venues across England - just the second time the country has hosted the whole tournament.

When England staged the event in 2005, matches were only held at North West venues - but which stadiums are being used this time around?

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland.

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland.

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland.

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland.