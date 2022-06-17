Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Ben Fox (left) scored once in 36 games for Grimsby in 2021-22

Northampton Town have signed Grimsby midfielder Ben Fox on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old helped the Mariners win promotion back to League Two last season but turned down a new contract.

Fox made 36 appearances for Grimsby in 2021-22 and boss Paul Hurst said "his contribution will not be forgotten".

Cobblers manager Jon Brady told the club website: external-link "Ben has a lot of drive, ambition and a top class work ethic. His form attracted lots of interest but he had been on our radar for a while."

