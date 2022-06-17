Jason Pearce won three promotions during his playing career, with Bournemouth, Wigan and Charlton

Charlton Athletic captain Jason Pearce has retired from playing to take up a coaching role at the club's academy.

The 34-year-old was offered a coaching position when the club announced their retained list last month.

The defender joined the Addicks in 2016 and scored seven goals in 175 games as well as leading Charlton to victory in the 2019 League One play-off final.

Pearce will work with Charlton's under-18 players, having made almost 600 appearances during his 16-year career.

"Throughout the summer I have had a few options to play elsewhere," he told the Charlton website. external-link

"In the end it came down to what I felt was right for me and my family. I felt it was time for me to retire and go into something new, something I was really passionate about.

"​​I have grown into loving coaching and I have a lot of passion to help the young ones coming through, and a lot of experience as well that I can help them with.

"I can see the infrastructure and foundations are being built around us, you can see that the club is moving forwards and I'm really excited to be a part of it."

Pearce's career featured spells with Wigan, Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Leeds United, as well as Charlton, across all three tiers of the English Football League.

"We have been talking for many months to Jason and are really pleased we've found the right role for him at the club," Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard said.

"He is a good personality to have around the club with his leadership skills and extensive knowledge of the game, so he is an excellent addition to our academy coaching staff."