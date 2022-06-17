Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

McAlllister scored seven goals during his time with Scottish Premiership side St Mirren

Forest Green have signed midfielder Kyle McAllister after his release by St Mirren and goalkeeper Alfie Burnett from Rotherham United.

McAllister, 23, made his debut for the Scottish Premiership side in 2016 but left for Derby County in January 2017.

The Scot never featured in the Rams first team, however, and returned to Paisley two years later.

He played more than 100 times for St Mirren but spent part of last season on loan at Partick Thistle.

"We're really delighted to add Kyle to our squad for the upcoming season. He's a player with a lot of creative ability and can bring a lot of attacking elements to our game," said Forest Green head coach Ian Burchnall.

"He has some great versatility too, so it will give us the flexibility for how we want to play."

Burnett, 18, joined Rotherham's academy two years ago and was yet to make his first-team debut for the League One club.

"Alfie is a great character and will really fit into our group of goalkeepers. We're sure he'll learn plenty from both Luke and Lewis this season," said Forest Green head of goalkeeping Dan Connor.

