McAlllister scored seven goals during his time with Scottish Premiership side St Mirren

Forest Green have signed midfielder Kyle McAllister after his release by Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

McAllister, 23, began his career with St Mirren in 2016 but left the club for Derby County in January 2017.

The Scotsman never featured in the Rams first team, however, and returned to Paisley two years later, first on loan and then on a permanent deal.

He played more than 100 times for St Mirren but spent part of last season on loan at Partick Thistle.

"We're really delighted to add Kyle to our squad for the upcoming season. He's a player with a lot of creative ability and can bring a lot of attacking elements to our game," said Forest Green head coach Ian Burchnall.

"He has some great versatility too, so it will give us the flexibility for how we want to play."

