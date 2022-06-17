Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Vieira helped Porto win the Portuguese top flight title last season

Porto say they have agreed to sell midfielder Fabio Vieira to Arsenal in a 40m euro (£34.2m) deal.

The Portuguese club released a statement external-link saying Arsenal would pay an initial 35m euros (£29.9m) for Vieira with the rest in potential add-ons.

Vieira, 22, has yet to win a senior cap for Portugal but was voted player of the tournament at last year's European Under-21 Championship.

He provided a league-high 14 assists in the Primeira Liga last season.

Vieira also scored six goals in 27 league outings as he helped Porto claim the top-flight title in Portugal.

He has been capped 21 times by Portugal Under-21s and will become the Gunners' third summer arrival, following USA goalkeeper Matt Turner and teenage Brazilian forward Marquinhos.