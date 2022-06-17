Close menu

Dom Telford: League Two top scorer to leave Newport County

Dom Telford has previously played for Plymouth, Bury, Bristol Rovers, Stoke and Blackpool
Newport County have suffered a blow as League Two's top goalscorer Dom Telford has announced his decision to leave Rodney Parade as a free agent.

Telford scored 25 goals last season but his efforts were not enough to secure a League Two play-off spot for Newport.

The 25-year old joined the club from Plymouth in January 2021 but is out of contract and has rejected a new deal.

Announcing his decision to leave on social media, Telford said that he has "decided to pursue a new challenge."

