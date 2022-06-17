Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Lincoln-born Charles Vernam scored three goals in his final three Bradford City appearances

Lincoln City have signed winger Charles Vernam on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old rejected the offer of a new contract at Bradford City after a season and a half at Valley Parade.

The former Derby County academy product scored 10 goals in 54 appearances for the Bantams after joining from Burton Albion in February last year.

"Charles is a player who fits what we want from an attacking player - someone who can be direct and aggressive going forward," said head coach Mark Kennedy.

"He's a Lincoln lad who we know is looking forward to representing his hometown club.

"He has excellent attributes, can create and score goals, will be a real attacking threat and we are delighted to have signed him when, as a free agent, he's had a lot of other interest.

"Charles is a great age and has the ability to make a big contribution in what we are building moving forward," Kennedy added to the club website. external-link

Vernam becomes Lincoln's second summer capture from Bradford after the signing of defender Paudie O'Connor from the Bantams earlier this week.

