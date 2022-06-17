Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Attacking midfielder Kinga Kozak is a Poland international and featured in the Women's Champions League last season for Czarni Sosnowiec

Glasgow City have signed "dynamic and creative" Poland midfielder Kinga Kozak for their push to reclaim the SWPL 1 title next season.

The 19-year-old, who has seven caps, arrives after helping Czarni Sosnowiec win back-to-back cups in her homeland.

Glasgow's 14-year reign as champions was ended in May, with Rangers winning the league for the first time.

"Kinga will enhance the team and be an exciting player for fans to watch," said head coach Eileen Gleeson.