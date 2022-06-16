Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Donald Love started his career with Manchester United

Morecambe have signed Salford City defender Donald Love on a two-year deal.

Love, 27, held discussions with Salford over extending his stay with them but has opted to join the Shrimps.

"It is nice to get everything sorted before the start of pre-season," he told the club website. external-link

"There are some big clubs in League One, it is great to be a part of this club and I hope that we can kick on and not just fight relegation."

