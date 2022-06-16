Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds United are set to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca in a £10m deal.

The former Spain Under-21 international is set to undergo a medical at the Premier League club on Friday.

The 25-year-old will become the club's third summer signing following the arrival of Red Bull Salzburg duo Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen.

Roca has played 24 games for Bayern over the course of the last two seasons.

He did not score a goal for Bayern and is leaving Germany just two years into his current five-year contract, having signed from Espanyol in 2020.