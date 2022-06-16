Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Max Clark scored his only goal for Rochdale in a 3-3 home draw with Harrogate in February

Stevenage have signed left-back Max Clark after he opted not to take up the offer of a new contract with Rochdale external-link .

The 26-year-old joined Dale from Fleetwood in January on a deal to the end of the season and made 23 appearances for the club, scoring once.

An ex-England Under-18s international, he has also played for Cambridge United, Hull City and Vitesse Arnhem.

"I want to achieve things here and be up there fighting for promotion," Clark told the League Two club's website.

"I have been talking to the manager for a couple of weeks now, and they have always been positive conversations."

He is the sixth signing made by boss Steve Evans since the end of the 2021-22 campaign, following Carl Piergianni, Michael Bostwick, Aaron Chapman, Danny Rose and Dean Campbell.

The length of Clark's contract with Boro has not been disclosed.