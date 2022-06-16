Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

John Brayford had a loan spell with Burton in 2016-17 before returning to Pirelli Stadium on a permanent basis

Burton Albion captain John Brayford has signed a new two-year contract.

The 34-year-old defender, who rejoined the club permanently in 2017 after initially coming through Burton's youth system, last season won the club's Players' Player and Supporters' Player of the Season awards.

He has featured more than 300 times for the club across three spells.

Manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink called Brayford "a very important person at the club" on and off the pitch.

"He leads by example in the right way and he's our player of the year, our club captain and one of the fans' favourites, and we don't really want to let those kind of players go," Hasselbaink said.

Brayford, who has also played for Derby County, Sheffield United, Cardiff City and Crewe, said there "have been a few negotiations", but stressed that he "certainly wanted to stay" at Burton.