John Brayford: Burton Albion captain signs new two-year contract
Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion
Burton Albion captain John Brayford has signed a new two-year contract.
The 34-year-old defender, who rejoined the club permanently in 2017 after initially coming through Burton's youth system, last season won the club's Players' Player and Supporters' Player of the Season awards.
He has featured more than 300 times for the club across three spells.
Manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink called Brayford "a very important person at the club" on and off the pitch.
"He leads by example in the right way and he's our player of the year, our club captain and one of the fans' favourites, and we don't really want to let those kind of players go," Hasselbaink said.
Brayford, who has also played for Derby County, Sheffield United, Cardiff City and Crewe, said there "have been a few negotiations", but stressed that he "certainly wanted to stay" at Burton.
"It's amazing to get it all finally sorted, and to tie it down to two years at this club is brilliant for myself. I can't wait to get going in pre-season now," he told the club website.
- Travel to 18th-century Prussia with Stephen Fry: He and Greg Jenner bring you bloodthirsty warlord Frederick the Great...
- Is summer going to be one big 'flightmare'? Uncover the reasons behind the chaos that has been unravelling at UK airports