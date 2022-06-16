Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United when his contract expires this month

Paul Pogba says he wants to show Manchester United they made a mistake in failing to produce a deal that could persuade him to stay at the club.

The France midfielder, 29, was reportedly offered £300,000-a-week to remain with the Premier League club.

However, in a new Amazon Prime documentary 'The Pogumentary', Pogba said the club was "bluffing".

He is expected to rejoin Juventus when he leaves Old Trafford following his contract's expiry this month.

In the documentary, which is to be released on Friday, Pogba discusses his future with his former agent Mino Raiola, who died following a long illness in April.

In footage seen by the PA news agency, Pogba said: "My thought process is to show Manchester that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract... and to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract."

BBC Sport understands United offered Pogba a more lucrative offer than his previous deal, but the Frenchman is filmed saying the club were "bluffing".

He added: "How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that."

Pogba, who first joined the United academy from Le Havre as a 16-year-old in 2009, was allowed to leave United on a free transfer and join Juventus in 2012.

He won four Serie A titles with Juve before returning to United for a then world record fee of £89m in August 2016. Two years later he played an influential role in helping France win the World Cup in Russia.

But Pogba struggled at United and had a strained relationship with then-manager Jose Mourinho.

His former agent Raiola is filmed saying: "We must try to make you feel as good as when you are with the French national team.

"You're different with them. You understand? You're another Pogba with the Manchester United team. It's not normal.

"With the France team, you're the real Pogba, the Pogba of Juventus, the Pogba that everyone loves. With Manchester, there's something blocking you."