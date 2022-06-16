Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen have accepted a £4.5m offer from Liverpool for 18-year-old full-back Calvin Ramsay.

The deal also includes £3m of potential add-ons and a 20% sell-on clause.

The Scotland Under-21 international has agreed a five-year deal and is set to finalise the move following his medical in the next few days.

Ramsay has played 39 games - including 33 last season - for Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen after rising through the youth ranks.

