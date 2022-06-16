Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Calvin Ramsay scored one goal in 33 appearances last season and impressed despite Aberdeen's struggles

Aberdeen have accepted a £4.5m offer from Liverpool for 18-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay.

The deal also includes £3m of potential add-ons and a 20% sell-on clause.

The Scotland Under-21 international has agreed a five-year contract and is expected to finalise the move following his medical in the next few days.

He is set to become Aberdeen's record sale, beating the £3m received from Nottingham Forest for defender Scott McKenna in 2020.

Ramsay has played 39 games - including 33 last season - for Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen after rising through the youth ranks.

The full-back was named young player of the year by the Scottish Football Writers Association in April after an impressive breakthrough campaign, despite Aberdeen's disappointing 10th-place league finish.

On completion of the deal, he will be Liverpool's third arrival this summer following £64m Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica and £5m Fulham forward Fabio Carvalho.